Comedy night is back at No13 Bar, Wellingborough

The Rutland based comedy promoter is bringing 4 different comedians in what is sure to be another fantastic night of laughter. The event takes place on Thursday 11th April and there are just a few tickets left.

February's opening comedy night, saw Paralympian medalist Ricky Balshaw headline the first comedy show, at the newly opened cocktail bar. The intimate setting will see 4 different comedians ready to take the roof off, starting the weekend early with raucous laughter.

Opening the show is comedian, writer and podcaster, Sarah Johnson. Sarah has picked up numerous nominations and awards, including "Best Midlands Comedy Breakthrough Act" and "Chortlisted Creator". Quoted as "..an energetic performer who works to amplify that enthusiasm" and having "terrific bulletprook material", she will make sure the room is ready for the entertainment that will follow.

Following the first interval will be the rising talent of Cambridge based Steve Ward, and BBC new act semi finalist, and Chortle student comedy awards finalist, Michael McKenzie. Then following a second break, it is time for the closing act, Kevin Daniel.

Glaswegian comic, Kevin, is one of the fastest rising talents and is highly regarded by promoters across the country. His hilarious, story telling style has seen him pick up a Midlands Break-through act nomination and Silver stand up winner at Leicester Comedy Festival. Quoted as "Devastatingly funny, with a mix of relatable stories and crowd work, that keep the laughs coming again and again", this night is set to finish with a bang.

The night will be compered by Hats Funny Comedy founder, Ian Hayes. The Rutland based comedian loves nothing more than to chat with the audience, and entertain with anecdotes and banter, preparing everyone for the comedy talent that will follow.

There are just a handful of tickets available for the event, which starts at 8pm on Thursday 11th April. They are priced at £10 plus booking fee, via www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy or £13 on the door.