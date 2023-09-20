News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Comedy night comes to the Thornhill Arms, Rushton

Hats Funny Comedy has a new venue in the shape of the Thornhill Arms, Rushton, with its first comedy night taking place on Saturday 18th November. 5 comedians brought together to provide you with a full evening of laughter.
By Ian HayesContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
The Thornhill Arms, Rushton is the latest venue for Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, who have taken the midlands comedy scene by storm, since its launch just over a year ago, making it the fifth Northamptonshire venue on its books.

On Saturday 18th November, 5 comedians will take to the mic, along with Hats Funny Comedy founder and MC Ian Hayes, for a night promised to be filled with laughter.

Opening the night is the talented musical comedian Alex Camp. Quoted by Paul Sinha (of ITV's the Chase) as having "an immensely promising voice, with an eye for a great joke and a great song", Alex will having you singing an laughing with his cleverly crafted songs, and even greater gags.

Comedy night at the Thornhill ArmsComedy night at the Thornhill Arms
The middle section see's three more acts performing shorter sections, including rising star Tom Ratcliffe, MKFM radio host and funny lady Ros Hale, and Northamptonshire’s very own up and coming talent, David Luck.

The headline act is another Northamptonshire comic, the very talented Ben Briggs. A circuit veteran who has wowed audiences in pretty much every comedy club you can think of. Described as brash, honest, razor sharp and at times dark, but always very, very funny.

Tickets have been selling fast, with 25% sold in the first 2 days of release.

This is going to be an incredible night, in a very popular rural venue.

You can book your seats by either visiting The Thornhill Arms or by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy.

