Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Thornhill Arms, Rushton is the latest venue for Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, who have taken the midlands comedy scene by storm, since its launch just over a year ago, making it the fifth Northamptonshire venue on its books.

On Saturday 18th November, 5 comedians will take to the mic, along with Hats Funny Comedy founder and MC Ian Hayes, for a night promised to be filled with laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the night is the talented musical comedian Alex Camp. Quoted by Paul Sinha (of ITV's the Chase) as having "an immensely promising voice, with an eye for a great joke and a great song", Alex will having you singing an laughing with his cleverly crafted songs, and even greater gags.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedy night at the Thornhill Arms

The middle section see's three more acts performing shorter sections, including rising star Tom Ratcliffe, MKFM radio host and funny lady Ros Hale, and Northamptonshire’s very own up and coming talent, David Luck.

The headline act is another Northamptonshire comic, the very talented Ben Briggs. A circuit veteran who has wowed audiences in pretty much every comedy club you can think of. Described as brash, honest, razor sharp and at times dark, but always very, very funny.

Tickets have been selling fast, with 25% sold in the first 2 days of release.

This is going to be an incredible night, in a very popular rural venue.