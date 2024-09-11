Comedy night at the Thornhill Arms, Rushton

Hats Funny Comedy return to the beautiful village of Rushton, this Saturday, September 14, with another night of roof raising laughter. "Comics comic" award winner 2023 Andrew Bird headlines the show. He will be supported by musical act Kirk Fontaine, and the rising talent of Rik Goodman and multi award winning SallyAnn Fellowes.

The Thornhill Arms, Rushton, Northamptonshire, will once again host its regular comedy night, this coming Saturday. Another superb lineup will look set to entertain of front of the Hats Funny Comedy banners, charged with the responsibility of filling the room full of laughter.

The Rutland-based Hats Funny Comedy, are bringing with them a lineup brimming with multi award winners, and some of the freshest rising talent. Headlining the show is "Comic's comic" award winner Andrew Bird.

Andrew appeared on “The Russell Howard Hour” and supported Russell on tour including Bristol’s Ashton Gate Football stadium and six shows at The London Palladium. He’s also supported Rhod Gilbert, Rob Brydon, America’s Brian Regan and Michelle Wolfe on their only London shows and Michael McIntyre on an entire arena tour including Wembley and the O2.

He’s written on the TV shows Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Worrier and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Andrew is one of only seven comedians to perform for Banksy at Dismal Land.

Supporting Andrew is the incredibly talented, musical act, Kirk Fontaine. He is joined by multi award winner, including the Leicester square new act winner 2023, and the rising star that is Rik Goodman. The compere for the evening is local comic and founder of Hats Funny Comedy, Ian Hayes.

There are some tickets available for the night, priced at £13 and can be purchsed by contacting The Thornhill Arms, Rushton, or by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy