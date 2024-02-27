Comedy night at Posh Paddy's Corby: St Patricks weekend special

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Posh Paddy's Corby launched its first comedy night in February and following its success, Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy have been charged with bringing even more laughter in time for the venues St Patricks week celebrations.

The event will bring 5 more comedians to Corby, starting with British Comedian of the year semi finalist Kent Cameron. Scottish born Kent is a self-deprecating, quick witted comic who fills the room not only with his huge physical stature, but also with his likeable personality and audience laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The middle will provide entertainment from Northants comedienne Nuala Ryan and Corby born Dan Collins. Closing the show will be the funniest musical act you will ever see, The Boys From The All Night Chemist. The guitar wielding duo are taking the roofs off every venue they travel too and will bring the perfect end to the nights adventures.

Comedy night at Posh paddy's

Your MC for the night is the superb Ryan McDonnell. The Belfast boy interjects sharp wit with Irish charm, and will guide you on a journey through life as he see's it.