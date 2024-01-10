The fastest growing comedy promoter in the Midlands, possibly the UK, Hats Funny Comedy, is bringing a brand new comedy night night to Posh Paddys in Corby . The venue which has recently come under new ownership, and quickly gaining a reputation as the place to go for events in the town centre. By adding comedy to its list of entertainment, Corby town centre will ring with much welcomed laughter.

The opening night see's 4 comedians take to the microphone, overseen by Hats Funny Comedy founder and compere Ian Hayes. The opener is Kevin Daniel, a Glaswegian comic who is one of the hottest properties on the Midlands comedy circuit right now. The twice British Comedian of the year semi finalist will have you in stitches with his hilarious stories and hanging on to his every word. Kevin will then be followed by the loveable and relatable, Oakham born comic, Katie Brown and the extremely unique, interactive comedian Just P. The headliner is then former Paralympian Ricky Balshaw, who is now a regular for comedy powerhouse The Comedy Store and seen on TV.