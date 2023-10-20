Comedy competition, The Kings Comedy Joust, returns to The Kings Arms, Thrapston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heat 2 of The Kings Comedy Joust takes place on Thursday 2nd November, brought to you by Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, where 7 comedians and the MC compete for a spot in the final Joust in May.

How it works is that the audience all fill out score sheets for each performance, and the best scoring comics over the season will be invited back for the Kings Comedy Cup in May 2024. The overall winner will win £150 cash and a guaranteed paid spot on future Hats Funny Comedy events.

The first heat took place at The Kings Arms, Thrapston, on Thursday 21st September, which saw 8 comedians travelling from Leicester, Cambridge, Coventry, London, Cheltenham and Liverpool, perform in front of an excited, sold out audience. The acts were a nice mixture of new and experienced, and offered variety meaning there was something for everyone. The next heat looks to be just as much fun.

The Kings Comedy Joust

It's a unique competition in that the audience scores the performers silently, so no gongs or clap offs, and its one of the only competitions (maybe the only competition) that allows the MC to compete for an award.

Tickets for the event are priced at just £10 and includes a charcuterie board sharer, so great value. You can guarantee your spot by visiting the Kings Arms, calling them on 01832 733911, or dropping them a message on Facebook. Every event has sold out so far, so booking is strongly recommended.