Cransley Hospice Trust have been deeply touched at the beautiful dedications that have been made to the very special people missing from our community, as part of their ‘We Remember’ memorial installations.

‘We Remember’ is an emotive display of beautiful oak pillars featuring the names and memories of our loved ones at two stunning locations, East Carlton Countryside Park and the Chester House Estate. Supporters can purchase a small or large plaque, and for a time period of one or three years. They are also able to select which location they would like their plaque to be installed at. The loved one does not need to have received care from Cransley Hospice to be included on this memorial.

The charity are busy behind the scenes, with the installation now proudly in place at East Carlton Countryside Park and due to be installed at the Chester House Estate next week. All that is missing are the beautiful plaques, which will be attached by a team of incredible and skilled volunteers before the unveiling events take place.

Louise Gurney, Data & Individual Giving Manager at Cransley Hospice Trust commented:

“We are now encouraging supporters of both Cransley Hospice Trust and of these beautiful locations, to join us at our very special unveiling ceremonies. We have planned a beautiful mix of thoughtful and uplifting moments; with music from local artists, special readings and the chance to come together as a community and remember our loved ones.

“We’d love for you to join us at East Carlton Countryside Park on Saturday 26th April from 2pm or at the Chester House Estate on Sunday 18th May from 4.30pm.

“There’s also still time to purchase a plaque in memory of someone you love. By purchasing your plaque today you will also help to fund the development of local hospice care and services in North Northamptonshire!”

Plaques are priced from just £60 for a small, one year option. £60 pays for a home visit by a Cransley Nurse Specialist, which gives a patient in need the opportunity to be cared for in the comfort of their own home at the end of their life.

Cransley Hospice Trust are encouraging people to order their plaques promptly, as numbers are limited by the space available on the installations. In order to ensure the dedication plaques are sensitively installed prior to the unveiling, plaques need to be purchased no later than the 31st March 2025.

However, the installations are permanent features within the beautiful landscapes in which they are installed. Therefore anyone missing this original deadline is still encouraged to purchase a plaque, whether for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, a special occasion such as a birthday or anniversary, or ‘just because.’ Plaques will be added to the memorial every three months by a skilled team of kind volunteers.

Further information about the options available can be found on the charity’s website at www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/we-remember-2025 where you can also purchase your plaque.