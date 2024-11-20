Come along for a festive sing-song with SERVE

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s nearly Christmas and it’s time to come along to the annual Sing for Serve concert.

SERVE, a charity based in Rushden, which supports the elderly and those with disabilities to live independent lives, is ready for its annual Christmas concert and you are invited.

The ever-popular event is again being at The Baptist Church in Park Road in Rushden, on Wednesday, December 11, from 2pm to 4pm.

There will be plenty of festive entertainment, including The 60’s Band playing some favourite tunes and school choirs performing carols to warm the heart!

Last year's Sing for Serve was a great success

SERVE fundraising manager Nick Tite said: “Our Sing for Serve is always a popular event in the festive calendar.

“We would like to see the church full of people having a great time and getting in the spirit for Christmas.

“Please do come along – we would to welcome in Christmas with you!”

Tickets are free and are available from our offices at 112, High Street, and 8, West Street.

The event will include the annual Susan Hollowell Award, where SERVE honours volunteers in the community who have made such a difference in 2024.

You can email Nick at [email protected] or contact him on 07738 190756, for tickets, or to nominate a volunteer for the award.