"Coleridge-Taylor of Freetown" A Concert in a Play. Written and performed by Tayo Aluko.

A live performance for Black History Month in Wellingborough/Northants.

Date: Sat, 19 October 2024, 19:30

Location: Wellingborough African Caribbean Centre, Rock Street, Wellingborough.

Tickets £10/concessions on the night. Order discounted earlybird tickets at £8 - see link to Eventbrite below.

Sponsored by Wellingborough Town Council, Wellingborough African Caribbean Association, Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council, Unite Northamptonshire branch, Northants Unite Community Branch, Northants Unison, Northants National Education Union and Independent Socialists in Wellingborough.

On the night there will be Caribbean Meals available - chicken, goat and vegetarian available @£10 each from 6.00pm - but *must* be ordered in advance.

Email: [email protected] with name and number/choice of meals. Pay on the night. *Plus* licenced bar from 6.00.

Note the performance features references to sexual violence.

Book tickets at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/coleridge-taylor-of-freetown-tickets

Reviews:

“The sweetness and beauty of the songs provides a poignant contrast to the often bleak events they punctuate.” Morning Star

“One of the reasons I love Fringe Theatre is challenging performances like these.” - Theatre, Films and Art

“Aluko takes on the characters of the abusers with effect.” - Edinburgh Music Review.