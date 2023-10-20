Cobblers kick off Chester House Estate partnership with a spooky-style Halloween visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The footballers will start their visit to the Estate, which is on Thursday, 26th October, with an hour inside Trapp’d, the new Chester House Estate based escape room which has opened its doors just in time for the spookiest season of the year.

The player appearances will include photo opportunities, signings and meet and greet with visitors, before everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the Halloween celebrations on the Estate, including a pumpkin-themed treasure trail, pumpkin carving and painting, plus a peek inside this year’s haunted Walkthroughs.

Families are invited to pop along to Chester House Estate to both enjoy Halloween activities and meet the players.

Halloween at Chester House Estate

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “We are delighted to welcome players from Northampton Town Football Club to the site - this will be our third Halloween since the site opened nearly two years ago and it’s extra special this year, with this visit alongside the opening of Trapp’d.

“So, join us on Thursday 26 October to meet and chat to your favourite players and to try your hand at pumpkin carving and painting. Our Halloween Full Experience Tickets also include our Haunted Walkthroughs, a pumpkin-themed treasure trail through the grounds of the estate and a few family-friendly activities for those who prefer to steer clear of the spookier side of Halloween.”

Jake Hill, Sales Executive of Trapp’d, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Chester House Estate and what better way to celebrate our first week of opening than by hosting Northampton Town Football Club’s first team and staff. Our escape rooms are all about working together. Only by doing this will the players be able to unlock boxes, solve the mysteries and escape!”

Charlotte Hyams, Marketing Manager, Northampton Town Football Club, added: “Our players are really looking forward to a spot of pumpkin carving, some Halloween fun and the challenge of the new escape room. We love Chester House Estate and this is all part of our commitment to the community, so we hope lots of fans will come along and say hi.”

Sam Hoskins, Cobblers

The new Chester House Estate Trapp’d escape room is called Spellbound and is packed with puzzles, haunted headstones and masses of magic. Find out more about Trapp’d here.

The Cobblers players are expected to arrive at Chester House Estate on Thursday, 26th October at 3.30pm. Players will try out the new escape room, enjoy the Halloween-themed fun and chat to fans.

You can buy your Chester House Estate Halloween Full Experience Activities ticket here.