Close Encounters of the Furry Kind: Northampton care home residents visited by therapy pets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home in Northampton were treated to a visit from some beautiful therapy pets. Animals have a wonderful calming effect and the residents love to stroke them, talk to them and play with them.

The home was visited by Coco the puppy, Bernard the Bearded Dragon and many rabbits and guinea pigs who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted and fed the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.

Lucia says: “The animals have had a wonderful afternoon! I don’t think they have ever had so much attention! It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that all of them were able to visit. It was brilliant to be able to ask Lucia questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”

Animal Therapy