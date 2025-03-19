Claire's Kettering art exhibition continues this Saturday: Free entry at 151a London Road

Animals

The second Saturday of Claire's art exhibition in Kettering is this weekend on 22nd March between 10am and 3pm. The address is 151a London Road, Kettering NN15 6NQ. You can browse her work, talk about art and drink tea. Free entry and all welcome.

Claire also takes commissions from people who would like a pet, house or other personal item immortalised in paint or pencil.

For more details, or to see more of Claire's art, please visit her website at www.clairepascall.co.uk or see her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/clairepascallartist