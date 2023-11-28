Christmas comes to Boughton House this weekend

Quality Christmas Trees for sale, open daily from 1st December. The craft fair is on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December and Santa’s Grotto is on Sunday 3rd December.

Boughton House, home to the Duke of Buccleuch, will be helping visitors craft their perfect Christmas this weekend. From their popular Christmas trees sale, to a brand new craft fair, Santa’s Grotto and the opening of the spectacular gardens.

Boughton, which is featured in Ridley Scott’s new film Napoleon, will be open from 1st December for premium Nordmann Fir Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, tree stands, decorations and unique gifts from the 18th century Stableyard. Visitors can choose trees from 4ft to 9ft with a selection of smaller potted trees available too.

On Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December, Boughton has invited British Info Group to hold a special Craft Fair in the historic Coach House and Tearoom, with a whole host of local stall holders taking part.

Boughton House in Snow

Clare Hinde, organiser said “it’s a wonderful way to start feeling festive in the historic and magnificent backdrop of Boughton House. There is a mix of stall holders from luxury home interior goods, handmade cakes and local food, to beautiful graphic design and gifts. And with free entry it is not to be missed!”

There will also be a special visitor to Boughton on Sunday 3rd December. Santa’s Grotto will be open with the opportunity for families to meet the man himself on the lead up to the big day. Sessions can be booked at boughtonhouse.co.uk/event/santas-grotto/

Boughton’s beautiful gardens will also be open for the duration of the Christmas tree event where visitors can enjoy a crisp winter’s walk. Dating back to the 17th Century, there is something new to see with every visit and in all seasons.

Boughton’s Christmas Tree event will run daily from 1st December, 10am to 5pm. The event is scheduled to end on Sunday 17th December unless tree stocks finish before this.