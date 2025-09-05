Christmas Comedy Special set to light up Daventry Comedy Club

By Steve Gray
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Daventry Comedy Clubplaceholder image
Daventry Comedy Club
Daventry Comedy Club is back with a bang this December as Short Circuit Comedy presents its Christmas Special at Daventry Community Centre on Saturday 13th December 2025.

The night will see a stellar line-up of comedians, including double headliners Gerry K and Javier Jarquin, the brilliantly relatable Dave Twentyman, and award-winning Alex Hylton as MC.

Between them, these acts have supported household names such as Russell Howard, Alan Carr, Milton Jones, and John Bishop, performed at international festivals, and worked on some of the UK’s biggest comedy shows including Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week.

For one night only, the Community Centre will be transformed into Daventry Comedy Club — complete with four award-winning comedians, a buzzing festive atmosphere, and a fully stocked bar.

Javier Jarquin one of our double headlinersplaceholder image
Javier Jarquin one of our double headliners

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this line-up to Daventry. With a fully stocked bar and a brilliant atmosphere, it’s the perfect night out for couples or you and your mates. And if you’re planning the work Christmas party, this is a great way to kick off the festive season with a bang. Tickets are flying already, and we can’t wait to see the Community Centre full of laughter in December.” – Steve Gray, Short Circuit Comedy

Event details:

■ Saturday 13th December 2025 ■ Daventry Community Centre

■ Tickets via www.shortcircuitcomedy.com

Seating is unreserved theatre-style — so booking early is advised to guarantee the best view.

