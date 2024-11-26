Cherry Lane to host sensory Santa event
After the magical story, children can explore festive sensory activities such as tinsel twirling, making a decoration to take home and bubble making. Children will be given stickers to let Santa know who would like to personally meet him, or who would rather not.
Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “We are delighted to host our Sensory Santa event at Cherry Lane Podington for the fourth year. We understand that the Christmas season can be overwhelming, and this event is about making sure families have a magical time and can enjoy activities and seeing Santa together in a comfortable and inclusive setting.”
Tickets for Sensory Santa, designed for children who are sensitive to noise, crowds, and bright lights, cost £13.99 per child and £9.99 per adult, which includes a lunchbox style meal, entertainment and a gift.
The Sensory Santa event was presented with a silver national gardening industry award by Garden Trade News (GTN) in 2022. GTN’s Greatest Christmas Awards recognise the people behind garden centre retailing during the busy festive period, showcasing great new ideas alongside talent, teamwork and retailing excellence.
Tickets can be purchased on the Cherry Lane website, but spaces are limited so early booking is advised.
Podington Garden Centre by Cherry Lane is on High Street, Podington, Wellingborough NN29 7HS. Free car parking is available.