Cherry Lane to host Christmas wreath-making workshop

By Sophie Harwood
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 11:26 GMT
Wreath making at Cherry LaneWreath making at Cherry Lane
Wreath making at Cherry Lane
Value garden centre Cherry Lane, Roman Way is hosting a Christmas wreath-making workshop on 25th November, and 2nd and 9th December 2024.

Cherry Lane's horticulture experts will guide participants through the step-by-step process of creating a beautiful Christmas wreath to decorate their doors this Christmas. From choosing the perfect decorations to arranging real Nordic fir and vibrant artificial decor.

Laura Chapman, events manager at Cherry Lane Garden Centre, said: “These wreath workshops are sure to spread Christmas cheer and help our customers add a festive touch to their homes. They are always great fun and our experts are on hand to help people create their own unique wreath.”

Tickets for the wreath making workshops cost £19.99 per adult, with crafting materials, tools and expert guidance provided.

Tickets must be booked online in advance – see the events page of www.cherry-lane.co.uk to book.

Free car parking is available at Cherry Lane.

