Cheese & wine afternoon at Brampton View Care Home

Residents and guests at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton enjoyed an evening of grins with an in-house cheese & wine tasting that took place at the home.

Sampling from a selection of wines and cheese, residents were able to try the different flavours and learn the different notes and blends, including floral and fruity distils, to zesty, bitter and earthy combinations. The afternoon was completed with live music from local student Bruno on the piano.

The cheese & wine spread was put on by the home for the local community alongside the residents and staff. Members of the community joined for the afternoon and also provided a chance to tour the facilities available.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon with the live entertainment and refreshments. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “We had lots of fun dancing all evening and enjoying the cheese and wine selection. It was great to meet members of the local community too.”

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.