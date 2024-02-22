Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We would like to make you aware of a Charity event we are organising. On Saturday 16th March 2024 we are holding a Charity Gala Night at the Hilton Hotel Northampton. The sole focus of this event is to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Macmillan will be attending the evening to represent the charity.

We chose Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a charity which is very close to our heart. Many of our family have been affected by the disease in some way, either first–hand or through a loved one. Our family has had their fair share of cancer, but we are not alone. One in two of us will now get cancer in our lifetime.

Macmillan provides services for people living with cancer at every stage of their cancer experience. They provide emotional, practical, physical, and financial support. They are 98% funded by voluntary donations, so fundraising is essential to make sure they can deliver the vital support people living with cancer need. We are hoping to raise funds which will pay towards helping people with cancer live life as fully as they can. Macmillan are going all out to find even better ways to help even more people who need our support.