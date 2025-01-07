Charity event to be held at Jimmy's Sports Bar in Northampton for London Marathon runners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Massive event happening in Northampton.

On 1st March, 2025, we will be holding an event at Jimmy's Sports Bar Northampton.

On 27th April, my partner and I will be running the TCS London Marathon for 2 charities: Teenage Cancer Trust and Kidney Care UK. Both of these are fantastic charities worthy of much support, with this said, we will be holding a large charity evening raising funds for both charities.

The Line Up:

Miss Soroya Vivian famous house singer and international pride ambassador

Karen Parry formerly flip and fill fame with classics such as Shooting Star and

Betty Bangs an international drag icon

We are looking for sponsors for the event, prizes for the night, caterers for the evening and anyone who wants to get involved in this amazing night, we also want people to buy tickets.

Just £20 will get you access to top line singers, an amazing drag act and an amazing night .

If you can help or would just like to attend, please feel free to contact 07555 327028 or 07394 646638 and it can be arranged.

I hope to see all of you there!

This will be an event in Northampton's calendar no one wants to miss!