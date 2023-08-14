Charity Curry and Quiz fundraiser returns to enhance healthcare in your local hospitals

The charity is raising funds to enhance patient care and support staff wellbeing in your local NHS hospitals.

Join the charity team for a fun-filled evening where you can bring a team of 2 to 6 people.

Not only will you get to take part in the quiz but your entry fee also includes a delicious meal freshly prepared by Mewar Haveli – starters, choice of mains, sides, rice and coffee. Tickets cost £25 per person with £10 going directly to the charity.

Northamptonshire Health Charity's Curry and Quiz fundraiser to support local NHS hospitals

The money raised will fund equipment, projects, and initiatives that help make a difference to both patients and staff at Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Kettering General Hospital (KGH), and the community hospitals and mental health services under Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT).

From cutting-edge equipment for cancer surgeries at NGH; Reminiscence Interactive Therapy Activities providing more patient-centred care for the elderly at KGH; to a Therabile for Hazelwood ward at Isebrook Hospital in Wellingborough for NHFT, that is helping patients recovering from neurological and mobility conditions, and lots more. Your support makes all the difference!

Other recent projects supported include refurbishing the family room at the Serenity Sexual Assault Referral Centre (NHFT), a dedicated space for staff wellbeing at NGH, and a rehabilitation garden for patients receiving intensive care at KGH.

Corporate and Community Fundraiser, Abbie Campbell is organising the event. Abbie said, "I am really excited for this event. The first one was such a success and was a really great evening. It's always great for us to be able to host events like this, have some fun and raise some funds to support our amazing NHS. This night is set to be even better than the last! I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Once again, the event is being sponsored by Commsave Credit Union. For more information and to book your tickets visit https://northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk/nncurryquiz .