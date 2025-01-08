Charity Concert for Teamwork Trust - Headlined by Northants Sings Out Choir

The wonderful Choir

The concert at the Core Theatre Corby on the 31.01.2025 at 7:30pm is headlined by the fabulous BGT finalist choir, Northants Sings Out, under the musical direction of the outstanding Gareth Fuller.

The stage will host the excellent Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir, the superb Tresham College Musical Choir and the great Tresham student talent, Catherine. All profit will go to the NNC Chairman's chosen charity Teamwork Trust. Tickets £15 from the Core Theatre

Teamwork Trust have 3 day centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough with approx. 120 mentally and/or physically disabled adults, providing vital life skills to lead an independent, fulfilling life. The Centre Users would love a Lazer Cutter that can be interchanged between the centres to help outsourcing work and their wonderful handicrafts.