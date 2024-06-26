Change of venue for popular craft group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community group Discover Craft changes the location of their Tuesday afternoon group to The Cordwainer in Kettering.

Discover Craft are a constituted community group operating in Northamptonshire. They provide creative sessions aimed at those suffering from a mental or physical illnesses and those who suffer from social isolation.

These groups are free for clients and allow them to come along to a safe and friendly environment, chat with other people, have a drink, and make a handcrafted masterpiece that they can take home at the end.

One such group takes place on a Tuesday afternoon at the Geek Retreat in Kettering. The owners of Geek Retreat have been very supportive and accommodating, and Discover Craft has felt very privileged to be able to work with them to provide such positive sessions.

Tuesday afternoon group in the Geek Retreat

Unfortunately, the Tuesday afternoon group has outgrown the venue. For this reason, Discover Craft has made the decision to move location.

The new location will be in The Cordwainer, Kettering. The Cordwainer has recently reopened under new management and have been very vocal in wishing to become an integral part of the community.

The first session will take place on Tuesday the 2nd of July from 12:30-14:30, with the first craft being paper pinwheels - a bright craft perfect for the summer.

They hope to work with the Geek Retreat again in the future as they have been such brilliant hosts.

Tammy and Murphy at the Geek Retreat

Any questions can be directed to the Discover Craft Facebook page (it has a peacock as the profile picture). Alternatively, you can email them at [email protected].

Current sessions on offer include:

Monday – 9:30-11:30 at The Raven Hotel in Corby

Tuesday – 12:30-14:30 at The Cordwainer in Kettering

Wednesday (2nd and 4th) – 9:30-11:30 at the Cornerstone Church in Corby and 12:30-14:30 at The Canon in Wellingborough

Friday – 9:30-11:30 at The Piper in Kettering