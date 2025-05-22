Celtic Illusion at The Old Savoy

Celtic Illusion

13th March 2026 at 7:30 pm - 9:25 pm.

Prepare to be spellbound by one of the world’s most unique and exhilarating stage productions — Celtic Illusion.

The Irish dance and grand illusion phenomenon that has dazzled audiences across Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada, and the USA is finally making its premiere United Kingdom tour in 2026.

Fusing the thunderous rhythm of Irish dance with mind-blowing magic, Celtic Illusion breaks boundaries like never before. This jaw-dropping spectacle blends the traditional with the contemporary — think the pulse of Fosse, the flair of Michael Jackson, and the power of Broadway — in a show that is truly one of a kind.

Created by Anthony Street, acclaimed illusionist and former lead of Lord of the Dance, the show stars world-class dancers from productions like Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Set to a soaring original score and remastered classics by award-winning composer Angela Little, every moment is crafted to captivate.

With stunning choreography, breathtaking illusions, and limitless energy, Celtic Illusion will leave you in awe — and wanting more.

Experience the magic. Believe the hype. Book now.

Age Range: Suitable for all ages, recommended for 5+

Warnings: Haze use, and strobe effects during the performance

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 10am - 2pm