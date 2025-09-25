Celebrities join the Motorhome & Caravan Show

Enthralling entertainment and expert touring advice will be in abundance at the Motorhome & Caravan Show, taking place from 14-19 October at the NEC Birmingham. Not only will visitors marvel at the UK’s spectacular display of the very latest, newly launched motorhomes, caravans and campervans; they can also expect to be entertained by celebrity guests, including Ben Fogle and Susan Calman.

Ben Fogle, the award-winning broadcaster and adventurer, will be sharing his incredible experiences at the Inspiration Theatre on Friday, October 17.

Ben has climbed Mount Everest, rowed across the Atlantic, raced across Antarctica to the South Pole and crossed the deserts of the Empty Quarter in the Middle East. He has presented numerous programmes for the BBC, ITV, C5 and Discovery including the hit series New Lives in the Wild. Expect his appearance at the Motorhome & Caravan Show to attract a large audience.

Comedian, TV presenter and writer, Susan Calman will be making a guest appearance at the show on Thursday, October 16. Susan joins Rowland Rivron to talk about her campervan adventures, favourite destinations to visit and memorable experiences while filming her popular TV series including “Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out “and “Susan Calman’s Great British Cities”. Prepare to be truly entertained.

View the latest 'new for 2026' motorhomes, campervans and caravans

The popular Inspiration Theatre, sponsored by DF Capital, will be hosted by Rowland Rivron and features a packed programme of guest speakers covering many different travel-related interests and experiences.

There will be inspiring campsite cookery demonstrations by some well-known personalities, including TV chef and camping enthusiast, Kwoklyn Wan, the ‘man with the wok’ who is renowned for his mouth-watering Chinese and East Asian delicacies. Kwoklyn will be at the show on Saturday 18 October and Sunday 19 October. Celebrated Stage Chef, Andrew Dickens, hosts Campsite Cooking on Tuesday 14 October and Wednesday 15 October with Mark Bonito taking to the stage on Thursday 16 October and Friday 17 October.

Of course, the Inspiration Theatre would not be complete without memoirs and insights from those who have travelled near and far, capturing the true spirit of ‘touring and exploring’ that runs deep in the show’s DNA. From memorable staycations to travel adventures in Europe, the audience can expect to be enthralled and inspired by every speaker.

Close to the stage, over 350 exhibitors create their own spectacle with around 1000 new leisure vehicles on display spanning motorhomes, caravans and campervans from entry-level options to luxury RVs.

The novice caravanner or motorhomer can benefit from booking on to the free Towing Experience and Motorhome & Campervan Manoeuvring Sessions operated by the Caravan and Motorhome Club and the Show’s Tow Car Partner, Isuzu. Under the expert supervision of the Club’s instructors, the free sessions are designed to build confidence on the road for first time buyers and provide helpful tips and guidance on towing and manoeuvring safely.

For those who enjoy the ‘great outdoors,’ the Motorhome & Caravan Show is also home to many other exhibitors. These include many suppliers of associated outdoor equipment, services and accessories, as well as campsites and destinations in the UK and Europe.

Show tickets are on sale now at mcshow.co.uk. Adults - £14.00* (£18 on the day) with parking included. Admission for children under 16 years is free when accompanied by an adult.

Further information about the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025 can be found at mcshow.co.uk

*When booking before midnight on October 13 a £1.25 transaction fee applies.