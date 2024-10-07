Celebratory organ recital in Kettering 26 October

The Northampton & District Organists' Association will be presenting a free Members' Recital on the 3-manual pipe organ in the parish church of St Peter & St Paul, Market Square, Kettering, at 3pm on Saturday 26th October 2024.

There will be a rather special organ recital in the Kettering parish church of Ss Peter & Paul, Market Square, on Saturday 26th October. It is a members' recital presented by the Northampton & District Organists' Association. It will feature several original compositions written for the Centenary of the Association in 2021. The recital is free and refreshments will be available. All are welcome. For further information, see the website at www.northamptonorganists.org.uk, or contact the current P NDOA president, [email protected]. Tel. 01536 518941.