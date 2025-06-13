Celebration Concert in aid of Macmillan

Please come and support us.
NN10 Community Voices and Sound Sensation have joined together to bring to you a concert to celebrate The King's Birthday. All monies will be donated to our chosen charity for the year .. Macmillan.

Join us on Saturday 21st June at 7pm, doors open 6.30pm for a fabulous set of musical songs to celebrate The King's Birthday.

Tickets can be purchased on the door at £7 which includes refreshments at half time. (Under 16 go free).

We are 2 Community Choirs from different parts of Northamptonshire who have come together to give you a night to remember. All monies raised will be going to Macmillan the chosen charity for this year.

