Celebrating Windrush Day at Rushden Hall Park: honouring windrush legacy and contributions

Rushden, 22nd June – The vibrant community of Rushden is gearing up to celebrate Windrush Day on June 22, 2024, at the picturesque Rushden Hall Park. This event is set to commemorate the significant contributions of the Windrush Generation and their descendants, engage families across the county with a day filled with cultural performances, storytelling, various local services on display and engaging discussions.

The celebration will commence at 10:00 AM with the arrival of guests, followed by the official opening ceremony at 10:45 AM. The day will be marked by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including:

Cllr David Coleman, and Mayor’s Consort, Cllr Mrs Melanie Coleman, Mayor of Rushden, will deliver a keynote speech at 10:45 AM, followed by a flag-raising ceremony. The Mayor’s address will reflect on the historical importance of Windrush Day and acknowledge the enduring contributions of the Windrush Generation to our society.

A respected member of the Windrush Generation, will share personal stories and experiences, providing a firsthand account of their journey and contributions.

Community leaders known for their tireless work in supporting the Windrush community, will highlight ongoing efforts and future commitments to uplift and honour the legacy of the Windrush Generation.

Local historians will offer insights into the historical impact of the Windrush Generation, adding depth and context to the celebration.

Following the opening ceremony, attendees will be treated to a series of cultural performances starting at 11:15 AM. African/ Caribbean bands will showcase traditional and contemporary music and dances, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and our diversity.

At 12:00 AM, a panel discussion titled "Legacy and Impact" will take place, featuring some historians, community leaders, and young descendants of the Windrush Generation. This interactive session will provide a platform for sharing perspectives and engaging in meaningful dialogue about the ongoing influence of the Windrush Generation.