Celebrating Windrush Day at Rushden Hall Park: honouring windrush legacy and contributions
The celebration will commence at 10:00 AM with the arrival of guests, followed by the official opening ceremony at 10:45 AM. The day will be marked by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including:
- Cllr David Coleman, and Mayor’s Consort, Cllr Mrs Melanie Coleman, Mayor of Rushden, will deliver a keynote speech at 10:45 AM, followed by a flag-raising ceremony. The Mayor’s address will reflect on the historical importance of Windrush Day and acknowledge the enduring contributions of the Windrush Generation to our society.
- A respected member of the Windrush Generation, will share personal stories and experiences, providing a firsthand account of their journey and contributions.
- Community leaders known for their tireless work in supporting the Windrush community, will highlight ongoing efforts and future commitments to uplift and honour the legacy of the Windrush Generation.
- Local historians will offer insights into the historical impact of the Windrush Generation, adding depth and context to the celebration.
Following the opening ceremony, attendees will be treated to a series of cultural performances starting at 11:15 AM. African/ Caribbean bands will showcase traditional and contemporary music and dances, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and our diversity.
At 12:00 AM, a panel discussion titled "Legacy and Impact" will take place, featuring some historians, community leaders, and young descendants of the Windrush Generation. This interactive session will provide a platform for sharing perspectives and engaging in meaningful dialogue about the ongoing influence of the Windrush Generation.
The event will also feature storytelling sessions, workshops for children and young adults, and a talent show highlighting the talents of the younger generation inspired by their heritage. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of Caribbean cuisine and various activities on display.