Celebrating our Romanian and Moldovan Heritage

Dear friends, You are warmly invited to a heartfelt celebration of culture, tradition, and unity — Sunday, 19th October, at Coronation Park, Corby! ️

This special event will bring together Romanians, Moldovans, and friends from all nations, united by music, dance, and the joy of community. Everyone is welcome — because our heritage teaches us to open our hearts and share our traditions with warmth and hospitality.

Dana, your proud host, mentor, and teacher, believes deeply in the value of preserving our roots for future generations. As a dual national, she takes pride in keeping traditions alive — not only for her own children, but for all who wish to learn about and celebrate our shared heritage.

Dana Laslau

Together with the Mayor of Corby, we invite you to experience the beauty of Romanian and Moldovan culture — with lively performances, authentic food, and the unforgettable taste of fresh grape (must and Romanian wine).

Join us as we celebrate friendship, culture, and unity — showing that wherever we are, our hearts remain proudly connected to our roots.

Family Fun – Celebrating Our Heritage

Keeping traditions alive through passion, education, and community spirit.

#OurCommunity #TraditionAndCulture #CorbyRomanians #TogetherWeShine #HeritageCelebration