Celebrate Diwali with a selection of South Asian titles at Vue Northampton

To mark the Festival of Light, Vue is screening a selection of South Asian titles at Vue Northampton – showcasing a total of five films.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking things off on Thursday (31 October) is the Tamil biopic, Amaran. In his 21st film, Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan plays Major Mukund Varadarajran, who was martyred during action in the Qazipathri Operation of Shopian on April 25th, 2014.

Also arriving on Thursday is comedy Brother, starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role as a brother who struggles to adjust to his sister's disciplined, organized, and systematic household, which is a far cry from his chaotic upbringing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the massive success of their last collaboration, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan return with the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This Hindi horror comedy is set to tickle your funny bones while offering some thrills come Friday (1 November).

This Friday celebrate Diwali at Vue with Bhool Bhulaiya 3

Also screening in Hindi on Friday is Singham Again which sees Valiant officer Bajirao Singham return to fight injustice for a third time. In the third installment of this adrenaline pumping action series, Singham is joined by a team of old faithfuls and new heroes as they fight against all odds to triumph over evil…

Finally, Lucky Baskhar will be showing as part of the Diwali celebrations which tells the captivating journey of an ordinary man and his triumphs. This dramatic thriller will be available in both Malayalam and Telugu.

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue Northampton, said: “We’re thrilled to be showcasing an array of exciting content from South Asia to celebrate the Festival of Light this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With something for everyone to enjoy, we encourage film fans to make the most of this eclectic mix of titles for Diwali.”

Tickets cost from £5.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com

Full listings Amaran – From Thursday (31 October) Brother – From Thursday (31 October) Lucky Baskhar – From Thursday (31 October) Singham Again – From Friday (1 November) Bhool Bhulaiya 3 – From Friday (1 November)