Ceilidh dance party comes to Corby Pride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year's Corby Pride event will feature a new addition, so get your dancing shoes on! On Friday 6th June, Northampton-based band The Rainbow Folk will be hosting a Queer Ceilidh (said "kay-lee") at Corby Old Village Community Centre. Doors will open at 7pm for a 7:30 start, with live music and dancing until 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceilidh is a Scottish Gaelic word, which loosely translates as a social evening of music and dancing. The Rainbow Folk specialise in fun and easy dances, so you don’t need to have any experience or dancing skill to join in. There's also a "caller", Lisa Heywood, who will guide you through the steps throughout the night. It's social dancing, not a performance, so having fun is more important than getting it right!

The Rainbow Folk believe that dancing should be for everyone, and that no-one should be excluded. As well as being LGBT+ inclusive they are also dedicated to making their events accessible to Disabled people. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and they welcome Disabled attendees to join in with the dancing. There will also be a quiet craft space available, for anyone who wants to take a break from the music and dancing. If you’d like to come but aren’t sure if the event will be accessible to you, then you can get in touch with them at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Pride is an annual event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Corby. The first Corby Pride was held in 2023, and this year, it will be held on Saturday 7th June at Coronation Park. It is a celebration of love and diversity in the community.

Dancers at a Queer Ceilidh event in London.

The event includes a parade around the town, a festival in the park with live performances, food and drink vendors, community stalls, workshops, and family-friendly activities.

Corby Pride aims to promote acceptance, understanding, and unity, and is open to everyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Corby Town Council organises the event with the support of volunteers and sponsors from local businesses and organisations. The main Pride event is free to attend, relying on sponsorship to ensure its accessibility.

Tickets for the ceilidh are £10, with an early-bird tickets available for only £6 until Friday 16th May. Accompanied under 16s and carer/ personal assistant tickets are free of charge when booked with a standard or early bird ticket.