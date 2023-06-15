Careers fair for Northamptonshire students taking place at Pitsford School

All senior age students and parents are invited to attend a careers fair at Pitsford School on Thursday, June 29 between 4pm and 6pm.

National and local employers will be represented, including representatives from the following careers: Architecture, engineering, policing, law, accountancy, medicine, journalism, politics, British Army and Royal Navy.

The fair will give students an insight into a range of potential careers and the different paths available to them and all senior age local students and parents are welcome to attend.

Pitsford School

In addition several universities and colleges will be there.

If you would like to represent your business or industry we would welcome your support, contact [email protected] for more details.

Pitsford School is one of Northamptonshire's leading independent schools for girls and boys aged three to 18.

