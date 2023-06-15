News you can trust since 1897
Careers fair for Northamptonshire students taking place at Pitsford School

It is taking place on Thursday, June 29
By Gemma BaileyContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST

All senior age students and parents are invited to attend a careers fair at Pitsford School on Thursday, June 29 between 4pm and 6pm.

National and local employers will be represented, including representatives from the following careers: Architecture, engineering, policing, law, accountancy, medicine, journalism, politics, British Army and Royal Navy.

The fair will give students an insight into a range of potential careers and the different paths available to them and all senior age local students and parents are welcome to attend.

Pitsford SchoolPitsford School
Pitsford School
In addition several universities and colleges will be there.

If you would like to represent your business or industry we would welcome your support, contact [email protected] for more details.

Pitsford School is one of Northamptonshire's leading independent schools for girls and boys aged three to 18.

For more information see their website www.pitfordschool.com.

