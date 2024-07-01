Caldecott Annual Fete
Caldecott Village Hall & Green, Saturday 6th July 2pm until 5pm.
Events/stalls include: Circus Skills, Gretton Silver Band, books, tombola, white elephant, traditional games, snail racing & more.
There will be teas & coffees, ice creams, hot dogs, cakes and a bar
Contact June Gower 01536 770046 for further details
