Cafe Scientifique: Single mothers, stigma and online dating

University of Northampton's next 'research for the price of a cuppa' talk will be on Thursday 13 November and will be about modern relationships in the digital world.

Café Scientifque on Thursday 13 November at The Bee Hive on the Harborough Road will be presented by Sarah Ibordor, a Psychology PhD student at University of Northampton.

This talk will examine Sarah’s research around single mothers, stigma and online dating.

Modern relationships are increasingly influenced by the digital world and its content, which in itself is a rapidly evolving landscape.

The rise, development and popularity of dating apps has created limitless options in regards to connecting with people, with the potential of developing a romantic connection.

The practical implications of this have seen an abundance of possibility although also the capacity for deception and a paradox of choice.

Within the demographic of single mothers who are seeking a romantic partner, the historical stigma, which remains present was explored within the research study through semi-structured interviews.

