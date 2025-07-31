C4C is back for a record-breaking year

Cycle4Cynthia 2023 event

Annual cycling challenge Cycle4Cynthia is back for 2025, after inclement weather cancelled the event last year.

In 2024, torrential rain, flooding and thunder and lightning forced Cynthia Spencer Hospice to call off the event on safety grounds at the very last minute.

So, the fundraising team are hoping for a record-breaking year this year, fuelled by community spirit, to make amends.

On 21st September, cyclists will wind their way through the Northamptonshire countryside, beginning and ending at Althorp Estate, to raise much-needed cash for the hospice.

With route options ranging from five to 70 miles, the event welcomes riders of all ages and abilities.

Beyond the ride itself, Cycle4Cynthia also offers a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere at the finish line, with activities and entertainment for everyone.

Since its launch 22 years ago, the charity bike ride has raised more than £800,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice care.

In 2023, Kate Stamp completed the 10-mile course in memory of her friend Rachel who was a patient at the hospice.

She said: “My friend Rachel passed away a couple of years ago from cancer and she was at Cynthia Spencer Hospice. Events like this are a good thing to do to give back.”

“I was really nervous at the beginning because I was on my own and I didn’t have any supporters, but the atmosphere was amazing, and everyone was cheering us on.”

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation & Communications at the hospice, said: “We were devastated to have to cancel Cycle4Cynthia last year due to the horrendous weather conditions. It simply wasn’t safe for our cyclists to ride.

“This year we have numerous different routes – five miles, 11 miles, 25 miles, 50 miles and 70 miles - to suit all ages and abilities and there’s plenty of family fun to be had at the finish line too so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“We hope that the community will get behind us to make this C4C event the best one yet!”

Early bird entry pricing is available for cyclists until 31st July. To register for the challenge on 21st September 2025, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/c4c/