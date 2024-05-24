Burton Latimer slimmer reverses diabetes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Burton Latimer woman is enjoying a new lease of life after losing almost 10 stone with the help of her local Slimming World group and enabled her to reverse her diabetes.

Danny Black, 41, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in September 2020 and told by doctors that her blood sugar levels were “dangerously high”.

Knowing she needed to change her lifestyle and eating habits to improve her health, she initially tried to lose weight alone, but found she would get “stuck” at a certain weight then turn to comfort eating, all of which sent her blood sugar levels into an unhealthy cycle of spiking then falling.

After hearing from her sister about all the fantastic foods Slimming World members can eat and still lose weight, Danny and her wife decided to join Teresa Seaton’s Burton Latimer group in March 2022.

Although she felt anxious when first walking through the door, Danny says: “After the first session I felt so comfortable because the group was very welcoming. Teresa was so friendly and full of tips and ideas to help us all out on our journey.”

After being a member for nearly a year, Danny couldn’t believe it when she went for her annual diabetes check-up and the nurse told her she was now officially non-diabetic.

“The feeling of being able to take back control is absolutely fantastic. My lifestyle has completely changed and I feel so much healthier for it”, says Danny, citing reduced breathlessness and back pain as well as much higher energy levels.

She adds: “What makes Slimming World so easy to stick to is that there is nothing you can’t have; I just have to be more mindful of the choices I make. I’m eating healthier meals and feeling fuller for longer, and I love trying new Slimming World recipes!”.

Danny is so proud of everything she has achieved, and says: “I couldn’t have done it without the support and guidance from my amazing Slimming World Consultant, Teresa”.

Teresa runs Slimming World groups every Thursday at Burton Latimer and every Saturday in Kettering.