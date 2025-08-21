Burton Latimer prepares for biggest Family Funday yet
Families will be spoilt for choice with entertainment including giant inflatables, Nerf Wars, a dog show, face painting, BBQ and street food, ice cream stalls and more than 20 local craft stalls. A huge raffle will also be drawn, with prizes generously donated by businesses such as Bistro Live, Bletchley Park, M&S, Greggs, Bosworth’s and Claro Jewels.
While the day is all about bringing the community together, it also carries a powerful message. All proceeds will go towards launching a new charity to support victims of domestic abuse — a cause organisers say is close to their hearts.
A spokesperson said: “This is about more than just a day out. It’s about uniting our community and helping to make a real difference for people who need it most. We’d love to see as many people as possible join us and make this the biggest Family Funday Burton Latimer has ever seen.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer, donate or learn more about the new charity can contact [email protected] in complete confidence.
The Family Funday is free for all, and organisers are urging residents to mark the date, invite friends and neighbours, and enjoy what promises to be the highlight of Burton Latimer’s summer calendar.