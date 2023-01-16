News you can trust since 1897
Burton Latimer jumble sale returns after four year absence

Organisers say grab a bargain!

By Julia WelchContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The popular Burton Latimer NSPCC Jumble Sale returns on Saturday, February 4, at the Burton Band Club in High Street after a four year absence.

The volunteer organisers said: "Everyone is welcome. There will be lots of bargains and a range of stalls including clothes, toys, books and bric-a-brac.

"Refreshments are also available. We are excited to be back and everything raised will go to the NSPCC."

Entry to the sale is 30p and doors open at 2pm.

