Burton Latimer jumble sale returns after four year absence

Return of this popular Jumble Sale full of bargains

The popular Burton Latimer NSPCC Jumble Sale returns on Saturday, February 4, at the Burton Band Club in High Street after a four year absence.

The volunteer organisers said: "Everyone is welcome. There will be lots of bargains and a range of stalls including clothes, toys, books and bric-a-brac.

"Refreshments are also available. We are excited to be back and everything raised will go to the NSPCC."