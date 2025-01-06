Burton Latimer Jumble Sale - don't miss it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January 25th, Burton Latimer Band Club

Come along to Burton Latimer Band Club which is near Sainsburys for a great jumble sale on Saturday January 25th in aid of a leading children's charity the NSPCC.

Plenty of Clothes, Toys, Books, and Bric-a-brac. If you have jumble you would like to donate please bring it along at 12:30pm on the day.

Everyone is welcome to come and find a bargain, doors open at 2pm, entry is just 30p.

See you there!