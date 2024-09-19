Buds and Greens florist brings floral workshops to Beckworth Emporium
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following the successful opening of Buds and Greens at Beckworth Emporium, the locally-owned florist and flower shop has now released a series of exciting floral workshops. These workshops offer participants the opportunity to get creative with seasonal flowers while enjoying delicious food and drinks in the stunning glasshouse restaurant at Beckworth Emporium.
In partnership with Beckworth’s restaurant team, each workshop comes with a choice of food and drink packages, making it the perfect outing for groups of friends, families, or colleagues. Participants will learn to craft beautiful wreaths, table decorations, and more – and best of all, they’ll get to take their creations home!
Workshop Highlights:
- Christmas and Autumn Wreaths – Learn to craft a seasonal wreath for your door.
- Festive Table Arrangements – Create show-stopping centrepieces for your celebrations.
- Fresh Floral Arrangements – Develop your floristry skills with hands-on guidance from the experts.
Workshop dates are live now and can be booked online via budsandgreens.co.uk/workshops. Spaces are limited, and spots are filling up fast, so early booking is encouraged.
Ellie Lenton, co-owner of Buds and Greens, said, “We’re so excited to offer these workshops. It’s a great way to get creative, enjoy some delicious food, and have a fun time with friends. Whether you’re a seasoned floral enthusiast or just looking to try something new, we’ve got something for everyone."
For group bookings outside of the available dates, Buds and Greens is happy to arrange bespoke sessions. Simply complete the booking form on their website or contact them directly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.