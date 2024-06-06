Budapest to Fotheringhay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotfoot from Hungary, the Harborough Singers invite you to join them for the first concert of their ‘White Rose Tour’.

This takes place at Fotheringhay Church, birthplace of Richard III, on Saturday 29th June.

Over the following 18 months the singers will perform in further venues all linked by their connections to the Wars of the Roses and the House of York − whose emblem was, famously, a White Rose. Prestigious appearances at York Minster and Leicester Cathedral will follow next year.

At Fotheringhay, audience members will be able to experience the music that so captivated international audiences in Hungary recently. Works by English composers such as Parry and Vaughan Williams will feature, alongside fiendish Hungarian pieces by Orbán and Bárdos. The choir will be joined by renowned local historian Nick Hill MBE. Nick will talk about the ‘history of Fotheringhay Church … or How to Lose a Choir’, which for the choir at least, sounds a little worrying.

Harborough Singers perform in St. Stephen's Basilica, Budapest