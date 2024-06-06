Budapest to Fotheringhay
This takes place at Fotheringhay Church, birthplace of Richard III, on Saturday 29th June.
Over the following 18 months the singers will perform in further venues all linked by their connections to the Wars of the Roses and the House of York − whose emblem was, famously, a White Rose. Prestigious appearances at York Minster and Leicester Cathedral will follow next year.
At Fotheringhay, audience members will be able to experience the music that so captivated international audiences in Hungary recently. Works by English composers such as Parry and Vaughan Williams will feature, alongside fiendish Hungarian pieces by Orbán and Bárdos. The choir will be joined by renowned local historian Nick Hill MBE. Nick will talk about the ‘history of Fotheringhay Church … or How to Lose a Choir’, which for the choir at least, sounds a little worrying.
The concert begins at 6.30pm with music, talk, bubbles (either prosecco or sparkling elderflower) and strawberries all being included in the ticket price of £15. Available from www.harboroughsingers.com or telephone 07761 729558.