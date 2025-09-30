Brotherhood Men’s Group grows to four hubs — helping men talk, connect, heal

A grassroots men’s mental health group is expanding across Northamptonshire, with four venues now running weekly sessions and two more set to open in Rothwell and Wellingborough.

The Brotherhood Men’s Groups CIC, which began as a small gathering to give local men a safe space to talk openly, has seen rising demand over the past year. Its organisers say the growth reflects a growing willingness among men to speak honestly about mental health, loneliness and the pressures of modern life.

Meetings are designed to be informal but structured, offering men the chance to share whatever is on their minds in a confidential, non-judgemental setting. Unlike therapy, the groups are peer-led and free to attend, relying on volunteers to help create a safe and supportive environment.

Founder Michael Scott said the expansion was both necessary and encouraging.

Current Brotherhood Locations

“Men are often told to ‘man up’ or keep their struggles to themselves. What we’re proving is that, given the chance, men want to talk — and they benefit from it,” he said. “Having more venues simply means more men can access that support closer to home.”

The Brotherhood currently runs sessions in Burton Latimer, Kettering, Oundle and Thrapston, with the two new groups expected to launch soon. Organisers are also in discussions about further expansion if the demand continues. The recent recipients of a National Lottery Grant to help run the groups shows that men's mental heath is finally starting to be recognised and addressed.

Nationally, men’s mental health remains a pressing issue. Men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women in the UK, and many report having few or no close friends to confide in. Local groups like The Brotherhood aim to counter that isolation by building genuine connections week by week.

Further details, including times and locations of meetings, are available on www.brotherhoodmensgroups.com