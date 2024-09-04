Britains Got Talent finalist and award winning Corby choir in Kettering this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the first time since his triumphant appearance in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent, Gareth Fuller leads the inspirational, award-winning Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir in a full concert at Kettering Arts Centre.

Sung with passion and commitment, choirs unique and inspirational repertoire of original songs celebrate the people, culture and heritage of Corby and Northamptonshire. Written by the choirs choir’s songwriting collectives, Head of Snakes and The Ring of Fire, in collaboration with professional musicians, their songs are a tribute to life, love, people and place.

The choir and Gareth have been gathering weekly to rehearse since 2012 when they came together to perform for the Queen’s jubilee visit to Corby. Since then they have performed regularly at The Core at Corby Cube, in community centres, shopping centres and a football stadium. They have worked alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Sinfonia Viva and the fabulous DRTT band led by Gareth Fuller.

As well as an evening of entertainment and high quality harmony singing, a DRTT concert is a celebration of the bonds of friendship and community forged through singing and creating together.

Photo by Michael Maasen on UnsplasH

Recordings of the choir are available on Spotify and Apple Music, search for Deep Roots Tall Trees

About Gareth Fuller current Artistic Director Neil Paris said:

“Everyone at Deep Roots Tall Trees was so thrilled for Gareth’s recent success on Britains Got Talent. He truly is an inspirational person and we are so lucky to have him. Though our choir is very different to the other choirs he works with, he demands the same level of detail, professionalism and high standards making every concert really special.”

“We had a such a good concert here last year we are delighted to be coming back to KAC, we were here and can’t wait to see the venue again after its amazing renovation! We love working with Tom and the team at KAC and have been steadily building our artistic partnership with them and are looking forward to running a community songwriting day in October.”

“There are not many choirs that write, arrange and perform their own songs and you can feel a really deep sense of connection every time they sing. It gives something extra to their performances. I love them.”

Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir led by Gareth Fuller in concert September 7th | 7.30 pm | Kettering Arts Centre | Tickets £10/£7 concessions Tickets: www.wegottickets.com/event/628314/ or in person on the night at Kettering Arts Centre