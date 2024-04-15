Breath-taking Swiss wing walking act to make UK debut at Northamptonshire Airshow in June
The wing walking act are based at Sion in Switzerland, and they will be demonstrating an aerial performance that has roots back to the early days of flying. Climbing out of the cockpit, wing walker Danielle climbs on top of the wings, and even between the wings, as her husband Emiliano, loops, rolls, and manoeuvres the Boeing Stearman biplane around the sky, trailing environmentally friendly smoke. Daneille started her wing walking trade in the UK, so this is a homecoming for her, and she is very excited to be in the line-up for this incredible show at Sywell.
The Sywell Airshow Weekend will include some fantastic ground attractions in addition to the flying. There will be a display of classic vehicles that includes some F1, IndyCar and Le Man 24 racers, alongside racing motorbikes and vintage military vehicles. In addition, there will be some educational living history setups, a themed bar, children’s entertainment and even a wall of death motorbike demonstration!
Tickets for the Sywell Airshow Weekend can be purchased in advance for a reduced price until the end of May, subject to availability, as numbers are limited. Children under the age of 12 go free, when attending with a paying adult, but you need to register a ticket for all Children. Tickets will not be available on the days of the show, so you need to buy one in advance. Take advantage of the advanced ticket pricing, by visiting www.sywell2024.co.uk. The website contains loads of information, including details of a VIP ticket package, a FAQ section, and details of all the show participants.