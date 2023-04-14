News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
9 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
4 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
6 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected

Brass bands join forces for celebration concert in Kettering

It’s taking place later this month

By Amy BruceContributor
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
The GUS bandThe GUS band
The GUS band

Saturday, April 29, sees two of Northamptonshire’s brass bands join together to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation and the bands’ esteemed histories.

The GUS Band and The Corby Silver Band have more than 200 years of music-making history between them having been formed in 1933 and 1902 respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They’re now coming together for a special concert at the Church of St Peter & Paul in Kettering.

Speaking of the collaboration, The GUS Band’s professional conductor, Dr David Thornton, said: “This year marks the 90th anniversary of The GUS Band, so it seems particularly appropriate to celebrate this in the band’s birthplace of Kettering alongside another local band with so much history.”

Most Popular

The concert also falls only a week before the King’s coronation and so, fittingly, the concert will include repertoire performed at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, including Elgar’s Nimrod and Pomp and Circumstance.

Tickets for this historic event are available to purchase now at https://www.priorbooking.com/e/celebration-concert-the-gus-band-and-corby-silver-band

Related topics:Charles IIINorthamptonshireKetteringElizabeth II