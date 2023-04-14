Brass bands join forces for celebration concert in Kettering

The GUS band

Saturday, April 29, sees two of Northamptonshire’s brass bands join together to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation and the bands’ esteemed histories.

The GUS Band and The Corby Silver Band have more than 200 years of music-making history between them having been formed in 1933 and 1902 respectively.

They’re now coming together for a special concert at the Church of St Peter & Paul in Kettering.

Speaking of the collaboration, The GUS Band’s professional conductor, Dr David Thornton, said: “This year marks the 90th anniversary of The GUS Band, so it seems particularly appropriate to celebrate this in the band’s birthplace of Kettering alongside another local band with so much history.”

The concert also falls only a week before the King’s coronation and so, fittingly, the concert will include repertoire performed at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, including Elgar’s Nimrod and Pomp and Circumstance.