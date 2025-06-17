Bowls open day

Kettering Athletic lawn bowls club is hosting an open day on Sunday the 20th of July at Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering. We are looking for new members to be part of our small, friendly and sociable team.

Come along and try the game of bowls for yourself. It's a game for all ages, we have members ranging from 14 -80. We welcome new and experienced bowlers. We also have people on hand to teach and guide you.

We love nothing more than a afternoon or evening of bowls in the pleasure park . We play teams from all over Northamptonshire as well as playing inhouse competitions.

Our outdoor bowling season is between May - September but we do have social events throughout the year at the main social club located on Rockingham Road, which membership entitles you to enjoy the clubs events like Live Music, Bingo and Quiz nights.

We hope to see you all on Sunday the 20th of July 2pm start .

