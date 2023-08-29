Bounce the largest inflatable 5K for Cransley Hospice Trust

The people of Northamptonshire are invited to test their bounce on the world's largest inflatable on Saturday 7th October at Huntingdon Racecourse.

Cransley Hospice Trust is calling on all individuals, families, friends, and colleagues to join in and have the 5K adventure of their lives in celebration of 25 years since the opening of Cransley Hospice and all the patients and families that have been cared for.

By participating in the thrilling Inflatable 5K, people will make a genuine difference to patients who have complex symptoms at the end of their lives and for their families, coping with the realities, their sadness and confusion, and the practical difficulties.

Louise Gurney, Community Fundraising Events Development Manager said

“We’re very excited to announce the new event which is already proving popular with our supporters. It’s an event where almost anyone can take part, whether it’s families with children, a group of colleagues or school friends.

"We expect it to be a fun challenge and we are encouraging people to fundraise for the event. It costs around £755 per day to run the hospice each day. Each person that raises money will be helping us to support the services provided for families and patients when they need it most.”

Participants of all ages can join the adventure at Huntingdon Racecourse. It's the perfect opportunity to create memories with your loved ones and support a worthy cause.

This is Northamptonshire’s chance to step up, lace up, and bounce for a positive impact that will resonate for another 25 years.

Let's come together to make more memories, one bounce at a time and raise money to support end-of-life care for people in North Northamptonshire for the next 25 years.