Bounce into an Easter Eggstravaganza at Boost Northampton
Boost Northampton is hosting an egg-stravaganza of fun throughout the Easter Holidays (1st-12th April) for the whole family. During the holidays, visitors can play, jump, dance and climb for only a fraction of the price.
On top of the venue’s usual activities, from interconnected trampolines, the trailblazer climbing wall, and the trapeze into a foam pit, to soft play and much more, egg-stra fun will be available including an egg & spoon race, hungry bunnies, golden Easter egg hunt, basket making and a visit from a very special guest!
During the golden Easter egg hunt, the golden egg will be hidden somewhere in the park for little hoppers to find and return for a special prize; alternatively they can put their speed and coordination to the test in a sports day classic with an Easter twist: the chocolate egg and spoon race.
To make Easter a bit sweeter this year, Boost Northampton is offering a Crackin’ Pass, which means families can get more Activeplay, for less. For £32.00pp, visitors can use the Crackin’ Pass to attend the park to jump and play, everyday.
Book these limited-time offer only activities or find out more about the Easter holidays at Boost Northampton at https://www.boosttrampolineparks.co.uk/