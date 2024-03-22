Bounce into an Easter Eggstravaganza at Boost Northampton

Get more Activeplay for less, every day of the Easter holidays at indoor activity park.
By Daisy MurrayContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:49 GMT
Boost Northampton is hosting an egg-stravaganza of fun throughout the Easter Holidays (1st-12th April) for the whole family. During the holidays, visitors can play, jump, dance and climb for only a fraction of the price.

On top of the venue’s usual activities, from interconnected trampolines, the trailblazer climbing wall, and the trapeze into a foam pit, to soft play and much more, egg-stra fun will be available including an egg & spoon race, hungry bunnies, golden Easter egg hunt, basket making and a visit from a very special guest!

During the golden Easter egg hunt, the golden egg will be hidden somewhere in the park for little hoppers to find and return for a special prize; alternatively they can put their speed and coordination to the test in a sports day classic with an Easter twist: the chocolate egg and spoon race.

Have big-time fun at Boost Northampton’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

To make Easter a bit sweeter this year, Boost Northampton is offering a Crackin’ Pass, which means families can get more Activeplay, for less. For £32.00pp, visitors can use the Crackin’ Pass to attend the park to jump and play, everyday.

Book these limited-time offer only activities or find out more about the Easter holidays at Boost Northampton at https://www.boosttrampolineparks.co.uk/