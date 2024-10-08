Boughton House Pumpkin Patch returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a successful first year, Boughton House and Estate are delighted to announce that their picturesque pumpkin patch and Halloween event will return for 2024.

The family friendly event will run from 26th – 31st October, 11am-4pm daily. Visitors can enjoy the traditional hay-lined pumpkin patch on the Boughton’s ‘Great Court’ with mini child- friendly wheelbarrows to add to the fun. The carefully selected location, with stunning views of the Grand Etang water feature and Boughton House in the background, makes it the perfect insta-worthy photo opportunity.

Visitors can also enjoy some traditional games in the grounds – from ghoulish pumpkin bowling to apple bobbing - these nostalgic games will be fun for the whole family. New additions for this year include a craft station and pumpkin carving station; just what little ghouls and witches need to get their spooky creative juices running. Located in the historic stableyard, the craft activities are self-led and more importantly, rain proof (just in case!).

The Halloween event also lets visitors enjoy the wider Boughton House gardens with a spooky Halloween themed trail to keep little feet moving! Boughton’s Off-Road Barista catering van, better known as BOB, will be open serving warm drinks and delicious pre-packaged snacks. Visitors to the event can also take in a spot of shopping as Boughton’s Gift Shop will open for the event, selling a unique range of pick-up gifts and mementos, including the stunning Restoration Yard collection featuring designs inspired by the interiors Boughton House itself.

Picturesque Pumpkin Patch

Sam Rees, Estate Manager at Boughton Estate said:

“It’s a great opportunity for families to come along and experience Halloween together. They can get dressed up in their best Halloween costumes, pick a pumpkin and have a great time exploring the gardens. Food and drink will be available, we’ll have some tasty treats for little ones, and some terrifying tricks too! It will be a great event for the local community.”

Halloween at Boughton will run from Saturday 26th October to Thursday 31st October, from 11:00 until 16:00. Charges are £5.50 per child and include accompanying adults free, free parking, games, crafting area, the trail and entrance to the gardens. An additional charge applies for pumpkins. Booking is strongly recommended at www.boughtonhouse.co.uk

