Boughton House prepares to host Backyard Ultra
The Boughton Backyard Ultra, organised by local events company Endline Events, will see over 60 athletes take on one of the toughest running formats in the world: a 6.7km lap completed every hour, on the hour, until they can't no more or until they finish their 12-hour or 24-hour race.
But this event isn’t just about the runners. Spectators are warmly invited to enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of the race village, where a range of local vendors will be keeping everyone fuelled and entertained. Highlights include Probrew protein coffee, Forte Protein flapjacks, Nuts For Your Coffee, and Ironstone Wellbeing Centre offering sports massages for recovery.
Red Bull has confirmed its presence, adding an extra edge of energy and excitement to the day. With live athlete shoutouts, charity runners raising money for important causes, and the dramatic backdrop of Boughton’s beautiful grounds, the event promises to be a spectacular day for both participants and the local community.