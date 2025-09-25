Boughton House prepares to host Backyard Ultra

Northamptonshire is set to welcome a brand-new endurance challenge as Boughton House prepares to host its first ever Backyard Ultra on Saturday, September 27. The event promises a festival-like atmosphere with athletes, supporters, and vendors all coming together for what is set to be one of the county’s most exciting sporting weekends of the year.

The Boughton Backyard Ultra, organised by local events company Endline Events, will see over 60 athletes take on one of the toughest running formats in the world: a 6.7km lap completed every hour, on the hour, until they can't no more or until they finish their 12-hour or 24-hour race.

But this event isn’t just about the runners. Spectators are warmly invited to enjoy the buzzing atmosphere of the race village, where a range of local vendors will be keeping everyone fuelled and entertained. Highlights include Probrew protein coffee, Forte Protein flapjacks, Nuts For Your Coffee, and Ironstone Wellbeing Centre offering sports massages for recovery.

Red Bull has confirmed its presence, adding an extra edge of energy and excitement to the day. With live athlete shoutouts, charity runners raising money for important causes, and the dramatic backdrop of Boughton’s beautiful grounds, the event promises to be a spectacular day for both participants and the local community.