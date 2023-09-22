Boughton House Gardens open one day only this October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Cullum, Parks and Gardens Manager at Boughton House, said: “October is a lovely time to explore. It’s the time of harvesting produce from the kitchen garden and orchard, and the colours really start to change across the estate. Look out for the stunning acers and chrysanthemums and the glistening reflections in the historic waterways.”

The gardens of Boughton House have a long, interesting history. Ralph, the first Duke of Montagu (1638-1709), was influential in the early stages of the creation of the gardens and landscape at Boughton based on his association with Versailles. John, 2nd Duke of Montagu (1690-1749) then picked up the baton and evolved the landscape into what can be seen today. At that time the landscape covered 100 acres, with water features, splendid vistas and tree-lined avenues. Much of this has been restored at Boughton and the Estate is currently renovating the historic Star Pond.

Dave Cullum continues: “The National Garden Scheme raises money for a number of important causes across the UK, and Boughton is delighted to offer its contribution. This is one of our favourite days of the year; we have visitors who return year on year to enjoy walking around the gardens and tea and cake in the Stableyard Tearoom. It is a pleasure to welcome them back and greet new faces too.”

Autumn Days at Boughton

The Gardens at Boughton House will open between 1pm and 5pm on Sunday 1st October. Tickets cost £6 for adults and £3 for children. Booking is essential at https://www.boughtonhouse.co.uk/event/ngs-october-gardens/

Visitors can enjoy light refreshments in 18th century stable block and peruse the gift shop’s wide variety of crafts, food, jewellery, books and more. The tearoom will also be open for tea and cakes.

Find out more about the National Garden Scheme and the charities it supports at https://www.ngs.org.uk.

To find out more about upcoming events at Boughton House, visit www.boughtonhouse.co.uk, call 01536 515 731 or email [email protected].